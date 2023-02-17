Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 61,182 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,182 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 338.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 48.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 5.8 %

OPI opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $853.37 million, a P/E ratio of 195.24 and a beta of 1.34. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,444.72%.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.