Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 149,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 512,549 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAUR opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

