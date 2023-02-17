Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $16.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

