Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,633 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 91,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 152,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 623,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $4.34 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

