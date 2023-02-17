Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,878 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $16.14 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $766.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

