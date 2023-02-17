Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

