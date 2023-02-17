Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,228 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,163,000 after acquiring an additional 97,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

