Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 12,331 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 49.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

FirstService Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.