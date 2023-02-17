Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,803,908 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,803,908 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $145.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

