Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 23,283 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,283 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 16.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 69,198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 19.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Employers Stock Performance

Employers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.