Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 405,526,183 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,043 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 405,526,183 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Splunk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,641 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 245.5% during the third quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,182 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

