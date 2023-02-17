Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,361 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Down 3.4 %

CARG stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarGurus Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.41.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

