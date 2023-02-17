Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 457 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at $401,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $790,255.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,809 shares of company stock worth $6,464,890. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $65.24 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.45.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

