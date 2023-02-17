Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 51,433 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 67.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,433 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 129.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,364 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,482,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $75.27 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.