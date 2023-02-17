Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,816 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after buying an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,032,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 142,352 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,035,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,199 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

