Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 965 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 53.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $51.84.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.