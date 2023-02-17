Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $1.47 Million Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 212,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in RPC by 160.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RES opened at $9.30 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

