Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $22,861,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Sapiens International Trading Down 3.2 %

Sapiens International Company Profile

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $30.90.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

