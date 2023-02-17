Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Masco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after buying an additional 165,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Masco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,829,000 after buying an additional 164,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after buying an additional 489,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

