Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance
SIMO opened at $67.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.
Silicon Motion Technology Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
Further Reading
