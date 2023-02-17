Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,597,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,369 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $219.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

