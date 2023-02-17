Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,811.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,793 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,408.4% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,160.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,953.8% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,913.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,907.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 87,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

