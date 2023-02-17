American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.7% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 55.3% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 83.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 85,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,006.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.30. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.