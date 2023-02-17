Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,905.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,854 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,014.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.8% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,943.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 43,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

