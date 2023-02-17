Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,222 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $769,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average of $147.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.