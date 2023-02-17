Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stiles Financial Services Inc’s Largest Position

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

