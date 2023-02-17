Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

