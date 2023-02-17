Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.6% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,570,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $769,774,000 after purchasing an additional 401,222 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 42,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 14.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

