Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

