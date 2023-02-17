Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 11,530.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock Increases Dividend

Shares of AROC opened at $9.66 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

