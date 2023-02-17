Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Argan were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Argan by 50.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGX shares. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Argan Trading Down 0.1 %

Argan stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $538.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Argan Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.