Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Astronics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after buying an additional 319,303 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Astronics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 285,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Astronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Astronics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,653,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

ATRO opened at $14.81 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $473.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $131.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

