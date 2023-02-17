Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $303.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Cannabis Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.