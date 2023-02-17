Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $247.20 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $327.80. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.71.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 393.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 26.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.13.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,150 shares of company stock worth $9,816,032. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

