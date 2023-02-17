Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 22.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 357.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 67,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

