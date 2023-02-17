Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

Banc of California Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

BANC opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.26. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $20.62.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Banc of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

