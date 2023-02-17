Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,590,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 45,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BAC opened at $35.28 on Friday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $283.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

