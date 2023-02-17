Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 75.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI stock opened at $282.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.71 and a 200 day moving average of $296.55. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $350.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

