Barclays PLC Increases Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

