Barclays PLC Sells 2,895 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $323.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.94. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,529,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,838,579.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,529,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,838,579.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,416,000. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

