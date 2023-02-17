BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.93 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

