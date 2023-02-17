Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.