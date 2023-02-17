Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

