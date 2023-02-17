BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKN opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

