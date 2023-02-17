Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.