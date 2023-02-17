Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 223.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.