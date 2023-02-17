Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caleres by 956.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 40.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $625,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

