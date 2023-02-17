California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 111,191 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

NYSE ESI opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.