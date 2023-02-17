California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 184,607 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNB opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.10. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.