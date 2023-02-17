California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 67,554 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,142 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $27,160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $10,420,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 154.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 525,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 319,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $10,313,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SKX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618 in the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

